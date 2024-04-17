President Convenes EU, EU Member States Ambassadors on “Foreign Agents Law”

On April 17, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili met with the ambassadors of the U.S., the EU, and EU member states at the Orbeliani Presidential Palace to discuss development unfolding in the country and particularly the Foreign Agents Law.

According to the official press release of the President’s Administration, during the meeting the President emphasized the importance of international partners’ support for Georgia’s European path and noted that Russia’s goal is to destabilize the country and divide society, which, she stressed, Russia should not be allowed to achieve.

“Your support is important to the country and continue that support,” the President told the ambassadors at the meeting.

The press release says, the President also said that the intensification of high-level visits of European leaders is important and will serve as an expression of this support for Georgia.

She also underscored the importance of the free expression of opinion by Georgian citizens in the upcoming elections.

According to the official press release, during the meeting, EU Ambassador to Georgia Paweł Herczyński said that the Foreign Agents Law “contradicts and threatens Georgia’s European path”.

The Parliament has passed on April 17 the controversial, Russian-style “Foreign Agents Law” in the first reading with 83 votes in favor and none against. Opposition MPs did not attend the plenary session when the law was voted on.

Also Read: