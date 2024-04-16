President Appeals to Michel, Macron to Discuss Developments in Georgia at European Council Meeting

President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili appealed to the European Council President Charles Michel and the French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the developments in Georgia at tomorrow’s session of the European Council, despite the fact that the issue is not in the agenda, according to the Presidential administration of Georgia.

A massive protest continues in Tbilisi against the reintroduced Foreign Agents Law. The ruling Georgian Dream is expected to push through the draft bill in the first hearing in the morning of April 17. On April 16 the President once again condemned the Georgian Dream’s plan to adopt this legislation, saying “insistence of the authorities to push through this law against the will of the population and despite partners protest is a direct provocation – a Russian strategy of destabilization.”

