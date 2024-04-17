Majority Votes for “Foreign Agents” Bill 83-0

On April 17, the ruling majority passed the controversial Russian-style “Foreign Agents Law” in its first reading with 83 votes in favor and none against, despite strong opposition from international partners, opposition MPs and politicians, and ongoing public protests near the Parliament building. The opposition MPs were absent from the plenary hall during the vote.

Citizens are already protesting the law near the parliament building for the third day in a row, and a larger protest is planned for the evening, starting at 19:00 (21:00 CET).

The bill has yet to pass its second and third readings. The ruling majority is expected to pass the bill in its final, third reading by May 17, as no accelerated procedure is foreseen yet.

