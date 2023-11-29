Georgian Citizen Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces Released

Vasiko Kenkadze, a Georgian citizen who was illegally detained by the Russian occupation forces near the occupied village of Balaani, has been released and is now on the territory controlled by Tbilisi, the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) reported on November 28.

According to the same information, the SSSG actively used the hotline mechanism to secure Kenkadze’s release from illegal detention. “The central government of Georgia raised the issue of his immediate release from illegal detention at the 115th meeting of the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM),” the SSSG said, adding that “the central government, together with international partners, continues to work actively for the release of all Georgian citizens illegally detained in the occupied territories.”

According to the SSSG, the responsibility for all destructive actions carried out in the occupied regions of Georgia and along the occupation line lies with the occupying forces.

