Three Georgian Citizens Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces

According to the Georgian State Security Service, on November 25, the Russian occupation forces illegally detained three Georgian citizens in the occupied territory near the village of Adzvi, Gori municipality.

The SSSG states that upon receiving information about the incident, the State Security Service activated the “hot line” operated by the EU Monitoring Mission. Information about another case of illegal detention was immediately reported to the co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions and to international partners. All existing mechanisms for the release of illegally detained Georgian citizens were activated.

“The responsibility for all destructive acts committed in the occupied territories of Georgia, as well as along the occupation line, rests with the occupying power,” the SSSG states.

