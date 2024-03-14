 Placeholder canvas
Gelati Church; Source: socialjustice.org.ge
Gelati Wall Painting Conservation Works Begin

A group of international specialists has begun conservation work on the wall paintings at Gelati Monastery – a masterpiece of medieval Georgia, located in the western Georgian region of Imereti and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Over the span of eight months, 21 critical areas in need of conservation have been identified, as reported by the Patriarchate of Georgia’s TV “Ertsulovneba” on March 12.

A group of specialists including Georgian and foreign experts under the leadership of Stephen Rickerby and Lisa Shekede, mural conservation specialists, will undertake “temporary and emergency conservation interventions” in these identified areas over the course of three weeks.

Concurrently, Italian specialist Roberto Nardi will study the mosaics of the main cathedral. After the thorough research, Nardi will reportedly develop a comprehensive conservation programme to be presented to the Gelati Rehabilitation Temporary Committee under the Patriarchate of Georgia.

Restoration efforts surrounding the Gelati Monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, have been embroiled in controversy for several years. Last year, the Georgian Patriarchate took over the responsibility for the conservation work at Gelati.

