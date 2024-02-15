Minister of Defense Joins the 19th Meeting of Ukraine Defense Contact Group

On February 14, Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani participated online in the 19th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. The meeting was held in a hybrid format, in person (in Brussels) and online.

The meeting was attended by the heads and high-ranking officials of the defense agencies of the countries supporting Ukraine.

“The Ukraine Defense Contact Group wrapped up its 19th meeting today. Nearly 50 nations came together focused on Ukraine’s most urgent battlefield needs—and to help prepare Ukraine’s future force to deter and defeat Russian aggression over the long haul,” Lloyd Austin, the United States Secretary of Defense tweeted.

The Ukrainian Defense Contact Group was established by the United States in April 2022 with more than 50 nations participating in solidarity with Ukraine.

