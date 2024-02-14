EUSR Toivo Klaar Visits Tbilisi

On February 14, Toivo Klaar, the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, and the Co-Chair to the Geneva International Discussions (GDI) in the frames of his visit to Georgia, met with Grigol Liluashvili, the Head of the State Security Service of Georgia, and Nikoloz Samkharadze, the Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Georgian Parliament. The discussions evolved, among other issues, around the situation in the occupied territories of Georgia and the importance of EUMM’s unrestricted access to the occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region.

The conversation between the SSSG Head and the EU Special Representative touched upon the situation in Georgia’s occupied territories and along the occupation line, as well as the illegal “borderization” process. According to the SSSG, the parties also discussed “the very difficult challenges” in the region, and their implications.

“Special attention was paid to the issue of the unconditional release of Georgian citizens who are illegally imprisoned in the occupied territories,” the SSSG said.

Among other things, the parties noted the European Union Monitoring Mission’s (EUMM) “special role” in ensuring stability along the occupation line. “Attention was drawn to the immediate need for the Mission’s unrestricted access to the occupied territories, according to its mandate,” the SSSG added.

As for the meeting between the Foreign Affairs Committee Chair and the EU Special Representative, the parties emphasized Georgia’s “important role” in mediation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Parliament said.

In addition to that, the sides discussed “difficult situation in occupied territories and Russia’s illegal actions, including recent developments in Sokhumi and the decision of the de-facto authorities not to allow the EU Special Representative in Abkhazia.”

The sides also “briefly reviewed” the domestic political situation in Georgia and discussed what effect the pre-election period may have on the occupied territories.

