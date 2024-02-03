Government Program ‘For Building a European State’ Presented to Parliament Bureau

On February 2, the Parliamentary Bureau discussed Georgia’s Government’s future composition and the Governmental program “For Building a European State.” The program focuses, among other things, on continued collaboration with the EU in security and defense, de-occupation efforts and strengthening ties with the US. Special attention is also attributed to strategic cooperation with China.

The document states that the Georgian government intends to work actively with the EU institutions and Member States to start accession negotiations, taking forward the implementation of nine conditions outlined by the European Commission. Realizing the opportunities offered by the Association Agreement and the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area are identified as priorities, as is ensuring tangible benefits for citizens through Georgia’s integration into the EU single market.

The program notes that as Georgia integrates with the EU, its role in the development of transit and energy routes between Europe and Asia will become more important. Strengthening Georgia’s transit function with the EU, benefiting from membership in the European Energy Union, and participating in the Trans-European Transport Network are named as important objectives.

Sectoral integration focuses on participation in EU programs and cooperation with specialized agencies to improve legislative and institutional alignment with EU standards. Ongoing cooperation with the EU in the field of security and defense will be enhanced in line with the priorities of the EU Strategic Compass, with a special focus on maritime security in the Black Sea.

In addition, “active de-occupation efforts” will continue through the implementation of practical measures outlined in the European Union-brokered ceasefire agreement of August 12, 2008. The document emphasizes the importance of achieving the reaffirmation by Russia of non-use-of force commitment, the withdrawal of armed forces from the occupied territories of Georgia, and the establishment of international security mechanisms.

To deepen strategic cooperation with the US, the program outlines that intensive work will continue in the areas of defense, security, European integration, conflict resolution, trade, economic relations, and Georgia’s democratic institutions.

The program emphasizes special attention to the development of relations following the establishment of strategic cooperation with China, covering trade, people-to-people ties, culture, education, sectors and maintaining positive cooperation in international formats. Active cooperation between Europe and Asia to increase cargo traffic through Georgia is also a priority.

