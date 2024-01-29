BREAKING: PM Irakli Garibashvili Resigns

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has resigned from his post. He has just confirmed his resignation at a special briefing at the Government Administration. Referring to internal inter-party democracy, he said it’s necessary to “give others a chance”. He also said he had accepted an offer to become Chair of the Georgian Dream party.

“I would like to thank the founder and honorary chairman of our party, Mr. Bidzina Ivanishvili, the leadership and members of the party and Parliament, heads of ministries and all employees, employees of the government administration, all civil servants for their great support during my term as Prime Minister,” – Garibashvili said at the briefing.

Earlier in the day, the ruling party’s mouthpiece TV Imedi posted “exclusive information” about the expected exchange of posts between Irakli Kobakhidze and Irakli Garibashvili. Imedi TV also said that Georgian Dream plans to reshuffle the Cabinet of Ministers at the party congress scheduled for February 1.

On December 30, Bidzina Ivanishvili officially returned to politics for the third time, becoming “honorary chairman” of the “Georgian Dream” party. Speaking at the GD party congress, Ivanishvili said that the reason for his return was “to protect the excessively strong team from human temptation.”

In his first comments after the party congress on December 30, Ivanishvili said that the country’s Prime Minister would not be changed. Ivanishvili also said there would be no changes in the cabinet or within the ruling party.

