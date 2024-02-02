Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 0.0% in January 2024

Georgia’s annual inflation rate amounted to 0.0% in January 2024, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on February 2. On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices increased by 0.3%.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in miscellaneous goods and services (9.2% increase); transport (4.3% increase); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (3.5% increase); health (3.3% decrease); and food and non-alcoholic beverages (2.4% decrease).

Source: Geostat

The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.7% increase); furnishings, household equipment and maintenance (1.4% increase); health (1.1% increase); and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (3.6% decrease).

As for food and non-alcoholic beverages, prices increased last month for the following subgroups: vegetables (5.9%); fruit and grapes (4.7%); sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery (3.9%), fish (2.9%); oils and fats (2.1%); milk, cheese and eggs (1.7%).

