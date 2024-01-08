Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 0.4% in December 2023

Georgia’s annual inflation rate amounted to 0.4% in December 2023, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on January 3. On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices increased by 0.1%.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in miscellaneous goods and services (10.1% increase); transport (5.1% increase); food and non-alcoholic beverages (2.7% decrease); and health (3.8% decrease).

The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.9% increase); furnishings, household equipment and maintenance (0.9% decrease); and clothing and footwear (1.1% decrease).

As for food and non-alcoholic beverages, prices increased this month for the following subgroups: vegetables (5.1%); fruit and grapes (3.3%); milk, cheese and eggs (1.5%); bread and cereals (0.6%); coffee, tea and cocoa (0.1%). At the same time, prices decreased for fish (-2.8%); oils and fats (-1.8%), meat (-0.2%);

