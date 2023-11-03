Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 0.8% in October

Georgia’s annual inflation rate amounted to 0.8% in October 2023, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on November 3. On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices increased by 0.6%.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in miscellaneous goods and services (9.8% increase); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (6.6% increase); housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (4.2% increase); transport (1.2% increase); and food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.2% decrease).

The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price changes in transport (3.6% increase), clothing and footwear (3.3% increase), alcoholic beverages and tobacco (1.3% increase).

As for food and non-alcoholic beverages, prices increased this year for the following subgroups: fruit and grapes (15.3%); fish (6.9%); vegetables (6.0%); meat (5.9%). At the same time, prices decreased for sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery (-1.2%); milk, cheese and eggs (-2.9%); bread and cereals (-8.8%); and oils and fats (-24.4%).

