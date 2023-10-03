 Placeholder canvas
Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 0.7% in September

03/10/2023
Georgia’s annual inflation rate amounted to 0.7% in September 2023, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on October 3. On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices increased by 0.6%.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in miscellaneous goods and services (10.0% increase); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (5.6% increase); housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (5.1% increase); transport (4.3% decrease); and health (4.7% decrease).

The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price changes in education (5.5% increase); transport (2.6% increase); and health (0.7% increase).

