Speake of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili meets Bjørn Berge, Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe / Source: Parliament of Georgia
Parliament Speaker Meets CoE Deputy Secretary General

Civil.ge Send an email 18/01/2024 - 17:09
On January 18, the Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili met with the Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Bjørn Berge. Speaker Papuashvili welcomed the use of the term “occupation line” for the first time in the CoE Secretary General’s latest Consolidated Report on Conflict in Georgia.

“We are grateful for longstanding support of the Council of Europe towards Georgia and appreciate the launch of the fourth, 2024-2027 Action Plan for Georgia,” Speaker Papuashvili tweeted, adding that “It will greatly contribute to further consolidation of democratic reforms and Georgia’s further progress on the EU membership path.”

