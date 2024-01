Папуашвили встретился с заместителем генерального секретаря Совета Европы

Pleased to meet Bjørn Berge @DSGBjornBerge, Deputy Secretary General of @coe. We are grateful for longstanding support of the #coe towards 🇬🇪 & appreciate the launch of the fourth, 2024-2027 Action Plan for 🇬🇪. It will greatly contribute to further consolidation of democratic… pic.twitter.com/g04km1Ge0N