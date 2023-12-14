Syria’s Assad Backs Occupied Abkhazia

Inal Ardzinba, the de facto foreign minister of the Russia-occupied Abkhazia region, met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on December 13th. The sides discussed strengthening ties despite facing “difficult circumstances and blockade.” Ardzinba’s visit to Syria comes amid reports that Sokhumi plans to open a “consulate” in Damascus.

According to media reports, Assad pledged support for expanding Abkhazia’s “recognition” in the Arab world. Currently, only a handful of countries, including Syria, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Nauru, have followed Russia’s lead in recognizing Abkhazia.

Assad and Ardzinba found full understanding in supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, condemned the U.S. for trying to “instigate conflicts” in the Middle East and the Caucasus, and criticized the “actions of the collective West” in Gaza.

Ardzinba condemned “Israeli strikes on Syrian infrastructure” and emphasized the importance of “de-occupying the Golan Heights,” supporting Syria’s long-standing territorial dispute with Israel. Assad, in turn, accepted Ardzinba’s invitation to visit Abkhazia in the coming year.

Before Assad, Ardzinba met with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad to discuss cooperation. He has also met with the diaspora in Syria.

