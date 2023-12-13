Inal Ardzinba in Syria, Condemns “Diktat of the West”

On December 12, Inal Ardzinba, who handles foreign relations of Sokhumi’s occupation administration, began his visit to Syria, where he met with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad to discuss cooperation. Sokhumi reportedly plans to open a “consulate” in Damascus.

“Abkhazia and Syria are fighting for a fairer world order – multipolarity. We represent the global majority – this is more than 85% of the world’s population. These are people who do not want to live under the diktat of the West,” – Ardzinba told the Syrian media.

The Syrian Foreign Minister reportedly backed Ardzinba’s decision to banish USAID and also noted that Syria is “working to help” the occupation authorities to expand its “contacts in the Middle East,” in accordance signed memorandum. Syrian Foreign Ministry is also reportedly offering to train young cadre from Ardzinba’s office.

FM Mekdad reportedly asked Ardzinba, a Kremlin insider, to help with establishing investment contacts between Syria and Russia, broaching the possibility of holding meetings in a trilateral format.

Reports say Ardzinba discussed “Israel’s airstrikes on Syria’s civilian infrastructure”, the need for “a ceasefire in Gaza,” and the international community’s responsibility to draw attention to the “humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”

