“Your Voice to EU” March Unfurls the Largest EU Flag Ever

On December 9, a public pro-EU march “Your Voice to the European Union” is being held in Tbilisi.

The march organized by local civil society organizations started at 14:00 local time. It aims to make the voice and choice of the Georgian people for the country’s European future heard in Europe. The march takes place one week before the European Council is due to decide on Georgia’s EU candidacy. During the march, citizens and representatives of CSOs were joined by Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili. Notably, government officials were absent from the event

A record-breaking EU flag – the largest in the world at 22 meters wide and 33 meters long – was specially made for the event. The twelve stars on the flag were symbolically sewn each in in twelve different regions of Georgia before being transported to the capital to be attached to the flag.