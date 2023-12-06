News
Parliament Speaker Papuashvili Meets NATO Deputy Secretary General
On December 6, Speaker of Parliament Shalva Papuashvili met with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana in Brussels.
According to Parliament of Georgia, the parties discussed NATO-Georgia relations, current developments in the region and plans for the future cooperation. The NATO Deputy Secretary General expressed unwavering support for Georgia’s territorial integrity.
The Speaker of Parliament thanked Mircea Joana for his support and said that Georgia will continue to make progress on the path of Euro- Atlantic integration.
Also Read:
- 28/09/2023 – Parliament Speaker Meets with Secretary General of the Council of Europe
- 25/09/2023 – Speaker of the Parliament Visits Romania
- 03/05/2023 – Parliament Chair Meets with German Bundestag Delegation
This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)