Parliament Speaker Papuashvili Meets NATO Deputy Secretary General

On December 6, Speaker of Parliament Shalva Papuashvili met with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana in Brussels.

According to Parliament of Georgia, the parties discussed NATO-Georgia relations, current developments in the region and plans for the future cooperation. The NATO Deputy Secretary General expressed unwavering support for Georgia’s territorial integrity.

The Speaker of Parliament thanked Mircea Joana for his support and said that Georgia will continue to make progress on the path of Euro- Atlantic integration.

