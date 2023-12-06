 Placeholder canvas
NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană meets with Mr Shalva Papuashvili, Chairman of Parliament of Georgia
News

Parliament Speaker Papuashvili Meets NATO Deputy Secretary General

Civil.ge Send an email 06/12/2023 - 18:09
33 Less than a minute

On December 6, Speaker of Parliament Shalva Papuashvili met with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana in Brussels.

According to Parliament of Georgia, the parties discussed NATO-Georgia relations, current developments in the region and plans for the future cooperation. The NATO Deputy Secretary General expressed unwavering support for Georgia’s territorial integrity.

The Speaker of Parliament thanked Mircea Joana for his support and said that Georgia will continue to make progress on the path of Euro- Atlantic integration.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 06/12/2023 - 18:09
33 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

UPDATE: UNM Loses City Council Members Amid Internal Party Tensions

06/12/2023 - 15:06

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Visits Georgia

06/12/2023 - 14:30

Georgian Citizen Released by Russian Occupation Forces

06/12/2023 - 12:37

The Daily Beat: 5 December

06/12/2023 - 09:00
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2023
Back to top button