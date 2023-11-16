IRI Poll Shows Strong Support of Georgian Citizens for EU and NATO Membership

A new public opinion poll commissioned by the International Republican Institute (IRI) and released on November 15 shows strong support of Georgian citizens for EU and NATO membership. The polls also show support towards Georgian Dream party, pro-Western foreign policy and further dialogue with Russia.

54% of respondents said that the country is heading in the wrong direction, while 39% noted that it is going in the right direction. The figures happen to be improved compared to the previous poll conducted in April 2023. 55% of respondents consider economy and unemployment to be the most important problem facing Georgia, based on their first and second response, followed by cost of living and high prices (39%), general economy (16%), poverty (13%), and education (8%).

Source: IRI

To the question on biggest challenges for Georgia’s democratic development and its future, 29% mentioned economic development as their first response, followed by bringing back lost territories (18%), unemployment (14%), problems in education (6%), and human rights (4%).

The poll was coordinated by Dr. Rasa Alisauskiene of the Baltic Surveys/The Gallup Organization for IRI and the fieldwork was carried out by the Institute of Polling and Marketing between September 14 and October 14. The sample consisted of 1,200 respondents and has a margin of error of plus/minus 2.5 percentage points.

Political parties, elections

When asked which party, if any, they would vote for if parliamentary elections were held next Saturday, 25% of respondents named Georgian Dream as their first choice; 13% – the United National Movement; 4% – former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia’s For Georgia party; 3% – Strategy Aghmashenebeli; 3% – Girchi; 2%-2% – Girchi – More Freedom and Droa, Lelo, Labor Party, Citizens and For The People.

Source: IRI

When asked which parties, if any, they would not vote for under any circumstances, 40% of respondents named the United National Movement; 29% – Georgian Dream; 18% – Girchi – More Freedom and Droa; 16% – Girchi; 13% – European Georgia; 12% – Conservative Movement; 11% – Labor Party. 10% – Lelo.

In addition, 63% of Georgian youth say they are very likely to vote in the 2024 parliamentary elections. 15% say that they are somewhat likely to vote.

Public figures, institutions

Georgian army tops the list of most favorably viewed institution with 77%, followed by the Patriarchate of Georgia – 71%, Police – 67%, Local authorities – 61%, Education system – 59%, Georgian media – 58%, Prime Minister’s Office – 49%, Central Elections Commission – 41%, President’s Office – 41%, and Prosecutor’s Office – 40%.

Values, ideology, inclusion and civic Engagement

74% believe that democracy is the best possible form of government for our country. 51% believe that Georgia’s politics are moving towards more polarization.

54% of respondents say that the prevailing mood of the Georgian population is optimistic.

When asked which candidate they would support between a male and female candidate running for office with the same qualifications, 59% said gender made no difference to them. When asked if there should be more youth in Georgian politics, 77% said yes.

International relations

51% of respondents consider the European Union the most important political partner for Georgia; 32% name the United States; 19% – Azerbaijan; 17% – Ukraine; 16% – Turkey; 9%-9% – Armenia and Russia. 77% of respondents said that Russia poses the greatest political threat for Georgia; 12% – Turkey; 9% – the United States; 6% – Iran; 4%-4% -China, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.

43% of respondents consider the European Union the most important economic partner for Georgia; 31% name the United States; 28% – Turkey; 24% – Azerbaijan; 16% – Russia. As for the countries posing the greatest economic threat, 69% of respondents name Russia; 11% – Turkey; 6% – the United States; 5% – China; 3%-3% – Ukraine and Iran.

33% of respondents fully support further dialogue with Russia. Given the current state of Georgia’s relationship with Russia, 20% say that they feel very secure and 34% say that they feel more secure than not living in Georgia. Nevertheless, 73% of respondents think that the Russian aggression towards Georgia is still ongoing. In addition, 42% say that they would prefer for the Russians who arrived in Georgia since the start of the war in Ukraine to leave Georgia.

When asked what Georgia’s foreign policy should be, 44% say that it should only be pro-European and pro-Western. As a result, 73% fully support and 13% somewhat support Georgia’s accession to the EU, with 55% saying they would support it even if it meant cutting trade ties with Russia. 45% say that the main benefit of joining the EU is to strengthen the economy, and 27% cite political instability in Georgia as the main obstacle to EU integration.

Source: IRI

65% of respondents say that they fully support and 14% say that they somewhat support Georgia joining NATO. 47% name security as the main benefit of joining NATO and 27% say that the main obstacle for NATO integration is opposition by Russia.

Media and information sources

Based on initial responses, 26% of respondents named Imedi TV, a pro-Georgian Dream government TV station, as the most trustworthy TV station. 12% said Mtavari Arkhi TV, which is critical of the GD government, 9% said Rustavi 2, also a pro-government TV station, 9% said TV Pirveli, 4% – the Georgian Public Broadcaster, and 3% – Formula TV.

Among young people, 73% named social media (96% named Facebook) as the source from which they typically get news and information.

