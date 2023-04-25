IRI Poll Shows Strong Support of Georgian Citizens for EU Membership

A new public opinion poll commissioned by the International Republican Institute (IRI) and released on April 25 shows strong support of Georgian citizens for EU membership, disapproval of Russian citizens within the country, and a lack of faith in political parties.

62% of respondents said that the country is heading in the wrong direction, while 30% noted that it is going in the right direction. The figures remained unchanged compared to the previous poll conducted in September 2022. 36% of respondents consider unemployment to be the most important problem facing Georgia, followed by cost of living, high prices (19%), poverty and other economic problems (9% each), internal conflicts (5%).

The poll was coordinated by the Baltic Surveys/The Gallup Organization for IRI and the fieldwork was carried out by the Institute of Polling and Marketing between March 4 and March 23. The sample consisted of 1,500 respondents and has a margin of error of plus/minus 2.5 percentage points.

