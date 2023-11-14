 Placeholder canvas
PM Garibashvili Meets EU and Member State Ambassadors Following EU Candidacy Recommendation

On November 14, at the EU diplomats’ initiative, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili held a business lunch with the Ambassadors of the European Union and its member states following the EU Commission’s decision to recommend Georgia’s candidacy to the European Council, the Government administration reported. He assured the Ambassadors that Georgia will continue “a constant dialogue and close coordination with European colleagues” and “expressed hope that Georgia will be granted the EU candidacy in December.”

The Government administration says that at the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized the “historic” significance of the recommendation of Georgia’s candidacy, thanked the EU diplomats and noted that “joint efforts of the ruling team have led to the implementation of almost all the recommendations in a short period of time that were defined by the European Commission, thereby confirming the readiness of the Government to continue an active process of reforms.”

