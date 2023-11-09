The Daily Beat: 8 November

The European Commission recommended granting EU candidate’s status to Georgia. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced the decision at the EU press conference dedicated to the 2023 Enlargement package and the new Growth Plan for the Western Balkans. The final decision on granting the status will be taken by the European Council in December 2023.

Following the announcement of the European Commission’s decision on EU candidacy, the EU Ambassador to Georgia Paweł Herczyński held a press conference, congratulating all political leaders, civil society, and the media on this important decision. “But first and foremost, my sincere congratulations to the people of Georgia who have always consistently and unwaveringly” supported EU integration of Georgia, stressed Ambassador Herczyński, also reminding that important work remains to be done in essential areas, such as the rule of law, media freedom.

Other Ambassadors and Embassies also published congratulatory messages to Georgia, pledging to support further the Georgian people’s European aspirations, the reform process, and the country’s European future. “Today’s recommendation is a tremendous step forward for Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration. The United States will continue to work closely with Georgia to support its EU trajectory. We believe in Georgia’s European future,” said the US embassy in its brief announcement.

President Salome Zurabishvili addressed the gathering at Orbeliani Palace on the occasion of the EC announcement, congratulating Georgian citizens, compatriots abroad, and residents of the occupied regions. “This is our response to Russia, to the occupation, to all its humiliations, and this is a victory for all those who fought against it, who survived it and are truly here with us today. Because they fought for this day,” claimed the President.

At the press conference, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili praised the work of the government and the ruling Georgian Dream party for fulfilling the 12 EU conditions necessary for the EC’s positive recommendation, labeling the EC’s decision as “victory” and “historic.” PM Garibashvili also did not miss the opportunity to mention the founder of the Georgian Dream, Bidzina Ivanishvili, underscoring his immense role in transforming Georgia into a predictable, stable, and peaceful country without which today’s success would not be possible.

Almost all the opposition parties held separate press conferences following the release of the EC’s positive recommendation, describing the EC report as a victory of the Georgian people over the Georgian Dream and Russia’s undermining efforts and thanking the Georgian people for their persistent fight for a European future.

Russian independent news website “Meduza” reported the alleged disappearance of Rafail Shepelev, a member of the Russian left-wing nationalist group Artpodgotovka (Artillery Preparation) and a supporter of Alexei Navalny, from his Tbilisi home last month, citing the human rights organization “Department One.” According to the organization, Shepelev left his home in Tbilisi on October 12, and no one has seen him since then. The next day, the Vladikavkaz court reported on its website that Rafail Shepelev was charged with a petty offense for “petty hooliganism.” If confirmed, such an abduction would signal an extremely dangerous new trend for all activists and critics of Vladimir Putin in Georgia.