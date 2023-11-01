Pro-Palestine Rally Held in Marneuli

On October 31, a pro-Palestine rally of about one hundred people was held in Marneuli, a town predominantly populated by the Azeri ethnic minority, Radio Marneuli reported. The participants were reportedly addressed by the Akhund of the Imam Ali Mosque, Haji Hajiyev, and the representative of the Caucasus Muslims’ Board, Ali Aliyev.

“We are here at this rally to raise our voices against the torture of the oppressed people of Palestine … Today we see that international organizations do not react and they [Israel] continue to commit crimes. We hope that God will end this tragedy soon…” Akhund Haji Hajiyev is quoted as saying by Radio Marneuli.

According to the same information, Akhund Haji Hajiyev was followed by Ali Aliyev, who addressed the gathered and said, “We are witnessing the crime committed by the Zionist Israeli regime in Gaza for the third week already,” and further claimed that Israel has always committed crimes in Gaza, but “now it is no longer alone.” “The U.S. – the number one terrorist state in the world, European countries, NATO, Germany, Italy, France, Britain have been for years together committing crimes not only in Gaza, Palestine, but also in Iraq, Arabia, Syria, Yemen, Libya,” Aliyev is quoted as saying, adding that “God empowers the people of Hamas to continue fighting.”

“Biden said they will win against Russia and Gaza. And I say from here you cannot win. You will lose in both places. The forces of Islam have always been victorious over you and will continue to be so,” Aliyev concluded.

Also Read: