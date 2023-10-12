Israeli Ambassador’s Hearing at Foreign Relations Committee Session

On October 12, the Georgian Parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee held a session with Israel’s Ambassador to Georgia, Hadas Ester Meitzad. The meeting began with a moment of silence to honor recent civilian casualties in Israel.

Committee Chairman Nikoloz Samkharadze expressed support for Israel in its fight against terrorism and reaffirmed Georgia’s commitment to a strong partnership with Israel.

Hadas Meitzad spoke about the tragic loss of over 1,300 lives due to violence perpetrated by Hamas in Israel and emphasized that this attack is perpetrated against the shared values of Israel, Georgia, America, and the civilized world.

“We deeply appreciate Georgia’s solidarity with our nation. We have heard your government’s official statements and its support for our people. As we mourn the loss of lives, our prayers are with the safety and well-being of all our citizens, especially the women and children”, – the Ambassador of Israel to Georgia remarked.

Following the open session, the Foreign Relations Committee continued in a closed-door session with the Ambassador. According to Samkharadze, this session was a continuation of the practice of hosting foreign Ambassadors at the Foreign Relations Committee to discuss their country’s foreign policy priorities.

