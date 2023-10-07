Georgian Authorities React to Hamas Attack on Israel

Georgian officials reacted to the attack on Israel launched by the organization Hamas, designated as terrorist by the U.S. and the EU, this morning.

President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili expressed her solidarity with the State of Israel, stating: “Terror and inhumanity should have no place in our modern world.”

Deeply concerned with the recent escalation in 🇮🇱 and the loss of innocent human lives. 🇬🇪 stands in full solidarity with the State of Israel in these difficult moments.



Terror and inhumanity should have no place in our modern world. — Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) October 7, 2023

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili condemned the attack and sent his condolences to the Government and people of Israel.

I strongly condemn terrible terrorists attack on the state of Israel and Israeli citizens, the loss of lives, and serious injuries to many. Heartfelt condolences to the Government and People of the State of Israel, wishing speedy recovery to all those injured. — Irakli Garibashvili (@GharibashviliGe) October 7, 2023

Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili called the Hamas action “unjustified, brutal, and inhumane aggression against the State of Israel,” asserting it “will not stand.” “Georgian people support brotherly Israel. There should be no place for such violence in the world,” Papuashvili added.

Georgian MFA condemned the “horrific terrorist attack on the State of Israel, causing loss of life,” and expressed “solidarity with the Israeli government and people.”

The same message was reiterated by the Ambassador of Georgia to Israel, Lasha Zhvania.

More to follow…

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)