Administrative Proceedings Initiated Against Foreign Students for Desecration of Israeli Flag

Administrative proceedings have been initiated against the foreign students in connection with the incident of removing and desecrating the Israeli flag. Video footage circulating on social media shows a young woman wearing a light-colored full-body cloak and a headscarf, which does not cover her face or hands, stepping on the Israeli flag, which is lying on the ground near the main entrance to the Tbilisi Medical University. Several other youths, three men and a woman, including one whose face is obscured by the hoodie, are seen nearby.

The University entrance, situated on Vazha-Pshavela Avenue in Tbilisi, is lined with flags of the nationalities studying there. The Israeli flag was apparently taken down from one of these poles and later restored to its position, according to the University.

The press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia confirmed to Civil.ge that a case had been opened under the Code of Administrative Violations Article 174, paragraph 18.1, for desecrating the flag of another state.

Uncertainty about the nationality of the students

The media, including Civil.ge, initially reported that the students were from Iran. The Embassy of Iran later spoke to Civil.ge and denied that the students were Iranian nationals. The Ministry of Interior declined to disclose the nationality or number of the person(s), only confirming that administrative proceedings were initiated against them.

Subsequently, the elements from the video in question appeared on a social media account of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tbilisi, where the people were described as “Muslims in Georgia” who condemn Israeli actions and “stand in solidarity” with Palestinians.

