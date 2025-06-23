Propagandist: U.S. struck Iran, but not ready war

Operation Midnight Hammer, carried out by the U.S. against Iranian nuclear facilities, was the largest air strike in decades involving more than 120 aircraft, including seven B-2s, as well as submarines armed with Tomahawk missiles, David Narmania, a military commentator, writes in an article on RIA Novosti. The unique 14-ton GBU-57 bomb was used in combat for the first time. However, according to the author, despite the technical complexity, the strike raised doubts: damage estimates vary, and Iran’s nuclear program may only have been delayed. According to Narmania, Washington has sharply changed its rhetoric to a more conciliatory tone, declaring that it will not launch new attacks and calling for negotiations. But, he says, the U.S. is afraid of being dragged into a war for which it is not ready, either economically or politically (ria.ru).

Khodaryonok: Iran in no hurry to respond to U.S. and Israel

In his article Mikhail M. Khodaryonok, a military commentator for Gazeta.ru, emphasizes Iran’s restraint in response to Israel’s strikes, despite lengthy preparations for a possible war. He pays particular attention to the fact that Iran is likely refraining from an immediate strike not only against Israel but also against U.S. bases in the region, presumably to save missiles. Khodaryonok sees this behavior as a sign of caution and awareness of the balance of power: open confrontation with the U.S. could have serious consequences for Iran. The author points out that the U.S. is actively stepping up its assistance to Israel, including the emergency transfer of missile defense systems, while Iran, under constant bombardment, is losing the ability to replenish its arsenal. In these circumstances, he says, Iran can’t count on escalation, but rather on a gradual easing of the conflict to avoid a direct clash with the U.S., which it is not ready for (Gazeta.ru).

Russia to present report on alleged Ukrainian army “crimes” in Kherson region to UN and OSCE

Russia will prepare a special report on crimes committed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces against civilians in the Kherson region. According to Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the materials will be presented at meetings of the UN Security Council, the OSCE, and other international forums. The report will include data on civilian casualties and the destruction of schools and hospitals, accompanied by photographic and video evidence. The documents will be translated into foreign languages and forwarded to foreign partners. According to Miroshnik, the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are a deliberate strategy, and Western countries are allegedly helping to cover up these crimes. He noted that the military dictatorship in Kyiv is ignoring international norms and must be held accountable (TASS).

Ministry of Digital Development wants a database of all cellphones

Izvestia reported that the Russian Ministry of Digital Development has drafted amendments to the Communications Law that would ban changing the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) and create a unified database of all phones. According to the draft, if signs of IMEI forgery or illegal activities are detected, the information will be sent to a special state system for combating offences. It is also proposed to introduce “blacklists” of devices used by fraudsters. At the same time, the law does not specify specific penalties for changing IMEI numbers. Earlier, as part of communications regulation reform, Russia tightened rules for registering SIM cards, and from April 2025, citizens will be able to check them through the Gosuslugi public services portal (TASS).

Azarov: Ukraine is a “bankrupt state” living off Western aid

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said that Ukraine is effectively bankrupt, despite appearances of financial stability. He wrote this on his Telegram channel on June 23, commenting on criticism of his statements. According to him, Kyiv cannot pay pensions and salaries on its own — all social obligations are covered by external aid in the form of loans, grants, and subsidies from Western countries. Azarov emphasized that Ukraine is also unable to service its external debt. In his opinion, only constant cash injections from abroad are preventing the country from officially declaring default. He suggested imagining what would happen if this aid were to stop for even six months (EADaily).