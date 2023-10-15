Iranian Ambassador Requests to Address Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Georgia, Mahmoud Adib, denounced Israeli Ambassador’s speech in the Parliament regarding recent Hamas attack on Israel, called on Georgian authorities to side with Palestine and requested an equal opportunity to speak before the Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee.

“I strongly denounce the unfounded allegations of the Ambassador of the Zionist regime against Iran in the Georgian Parliament. Iran supports Palestine’s rights but is not involved in their responses as these actions are solely determined by the Palestinians themselves,” the Iranian Ambassador wrote on October 13, adding that Iran expects Georgia, “a long-standing opponent of occupation, to stand with the Palestinian people in their quest for freedom and justice, ending the occupation of their land.”

In the spirit of fairness and diplomacy, I've formally requested @shpapuashvili an equal opportunity to address the Foreign Relations Committee.

It's essential to clarify our stance after false accusations were made by the Ambassador of the Israeli regime. https://t.co/nvJFwMrT7r — Mahmoud Adib (@AmbassadorAdib) October 13, 2023

The Iranian Ambassador wrote he had formally requested “in the spirit of fairness and diplomacy” an opportunity to address the Foreign Relations Committee of the Parliament of Georgia, because “it’s essential to clarify our stance after false accusations were made by the Ambassador of the Israeli regime.”

The Parliament of Georgia has not publicly responded to the Iranian Ambassador’s request.

Israeli Ambassador to Georgia, Hadas Meitzad addressed the Foreign Relations Committee on 12 October and spoke about the tragic loss of over 1,300 lives due to violence perpetrated by Hamas in Israel and emphasized that this attack is perpetrated against the shared values of Israel, Georgia, America, and the civilized world.

Ambassador Meitzad highlighted that Hamas would have been unable to carry out the attack without financial, logistical, or other forms of assistance from Iran. According to the Israeli Ambassador, Iran bears a responsibility for Hamas’s capabilities and their utilization, given its history of providing support that includes arming Hamas to enhance its “combat “killing” capabilities.

