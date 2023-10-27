First Deputy Speaker of Parliament: US Assistant Secretary “Hostile” to Georgia

The First Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia from the ruling Georgian Dream party, Gia Volski, responded to the statement made by US Assistant Secretary James O’Brien in the Senate on October 25, during the hearing on the Black Sea, that the majority of Georgians want to be in the EU, but “the question is whether a small group of businesses and others, who do have some political influence, prefer being in a grey area, sort of between Russia and the West.”

Gia Volski told journalists that he did not expect “anything good” from the Assistant Secretary because his “statements have always been hostile to Georgia”.

Volski added that James O’Brien works with Andrii Yermak [Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine], “who is accused by Ukrainians themselves of taking into account the Russian interests.”

“The cooperation that is currently taking place around the world does not correspond to the interests of O’Brien and people like him,” Volski added.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)