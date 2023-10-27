 Placeholder canvas
Vice Speaker, Majority Leader Gia Volski. Photo: parliament.ge
News

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament: US Assistant Secretary “Hostile” to Georgia

Civil.ge Send an email 27/10/2023 - 18:38
31 1 minute read

The First Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia from the ruling Georgian Dream party, Gia Volski, responded to the statement made by US Assistant Secretary James O’Brien in the Senate on October 25, during the hearing on the Black Sea, that the majority of Georgians want to be in the EU, but “the question is whether a small group of businesses and others, who do have some political influence, prefer being in a grey area, sort of between Russia and the West.”

Gia Volski told journalists that he did not expect “anything good” from the Assistant Secretary because his “statements have always been hostile to Georgia”.

Volski added that James O’Brien works with Andrii Yermak [Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine], “who is accused by Ukrainians themselves of taking into account the Russian interests.”

“The cooperation that is currently taking place around the world does not correspond to the interests of O’Brien and people like him,” Volski added.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 27/10/2023 - 18:38
31 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Local Woman Cuts Barbed Wires Near Occupation Line in Protest

27/10/2023 - 17:16

Georgian Citizen Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces Released

27/10/2023 - 16:52

EU Delegation: EU to Monitor Implementation of Amended Broadcasting Law

27/10/2023 - 15:00

Speaker Papuashvili Addresses Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Angola

27/10/2023 - 13:49
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2023
Back to top button