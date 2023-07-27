Jim O’Brien: We want to Make Sure What’s Going on Those Planes on the Way Back to Russia

In his opening statement at a hearing before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, U.S. Sanctions Coordinator Jim C. O’Brien, the nominee for Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, emphasized the “pivotal” nature of the next period for many countries in the region.

Regarding Georgia, O’Brien stressed the global trade routes aspect: “Georgia and countries across the Caucasus to the Caspian will have opportunities to build new relationships to Europe and global trade routes. US engagement will define the choices before each country.”

Speaking about Ukraine and Moldova he emphasized these countries’ European integration prospects, stating that Ukraine is aware, based on this month’s NATO’s Vilnius Summit and announcements by the European Union, that its future lies in the transatlantic security and economic space. O’Brien also pointed out that Moldova now has a clearer path to its EU future.

During the question and answer session, when asked by Senator Jeanne Shaheen about his visit to Tbilisi and the country’s stance on sanctions against Russia, he praised Georgian customs authorities for taking steps to restrict the shipment of battlefield items.

He emphasized the need for complete control of Georgia’s air and road borders and noted that achieving this goal would require assistance. “They’re good partners, they’re transparent about what they see and the question now is can we have better data going forward and can we have a clear eye on the flights that have recently resumed between Georgia and Russia,” he stated. He said though, that it is still possible to evade sanctions and stressed: “…We want to make sure what’s going on those planes on the way back to Russia.”

Regarding the need for Georgia’s institutional improvement ahead of 2024 parliamentary elections, O’Brien stated: “The U.S. designated a set of judges who were notorious in Georgia for their control over the judicial system. This is one of the first requirements for Georgia to make progress towards the EU perspective.” O’Brien emphasized that they are working closely with the European Union in this effort, saying: “We have made it clear to the Georgian government that improvements in the appointment, discipline and monitoring of judges is the key area for progress”.

He emphasized that more than 90 percent of Georgians express their desire to be part of Europe and that there is no polarization in the country on this issue.

O’Brien noted that the U.S. is working with its European counterparts to ensure that the conditions imposed by the European Union are reflected in U.S. assistance and conditions, adding: “We need to see progress on this in the next month, and the fall will be critical because the report comes from the European Council.”

