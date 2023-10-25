Italian Mafia Fugitive Arrested in Georgia

Georgia has arrested an Italian citizen, wanted by Italian authorities for his involvement in organized crime and the commission of “serious and especially serious” offenses. The arrest was confirmed by Georgia’s Prosecutor General, Irakli Shotadze, on October 24.

Giuseppe Sganga, a 67-year-old individual, is reportedly associated with the influential Mafia-type organized crime group known as Ndrangheta. In 2020, he, along with five other people, was tried in absentia and found guilty of drug trafficking and organized crime in Turin, Italy. The court sentenced him to 11 years in prison.

Prosecutor General Irakli Shotadze said that the relevant authorities in Italy have officially requested the extradition of Giuseppe Sganga. “The extradition process has been completed, a decision has been made to extradite him to Italy and he will be extradited in the near future,” Prosecutor General of Georgia explained.

