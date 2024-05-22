President Zurabishvili Meets Italian Parliamentary Delegation

On May 22, the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili met with the delegation of the Foreign and European Community Affairs committee of the Italian Chamber of Deputies. According to the President’s Administration, the President discussed the European integration of Georgia, and the ongoing developments in the country.

The President emphasized the importance of the high-level visits to Georgia against the backdrop of the current context. According to the same source, the Italian delegation noted that the visit is a show of their support to Georgia.

“Speaking about the developments in the country, the President focused on the unwavering and determined struggle of the Georgian people for the European future of Georgia and noted that the October parliamentary elections will be a real referendum [chosing] between European and Russian Georgia, in which the European choice will win once again,” the Presidential administration said in the press release.

Among other things, the importance of the presence of international observation missions in Georgia during the pre-election period, as well as the importance of cooperation with Georgia’s partners during the same period, was emphasized.

“The President spoke about her initiative regarding the European Platform, which will be the European action plan of Georgia. The delegation thanked the President for her efforts to advance the European path of the country,” the press release said.

