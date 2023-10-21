ALDE’s Urgent Resolution on Georgia Calls On GD Government to Fulfil 12 Priorities

A resolution on Georgia entitled Urgent resolution on Georgia: the need for comprehensive reforms and compliance with EU policies was adopted on October 21 at the ALDE party Council in Bucharest, Romania. The congress takes place from October 20 to 21.

The resolution addresses on the following issues:

EU candidate status: ALDE’s resolution says that “granting the EU candidate status is a merit-based process” and calls on the Georgian government to step up the implementation of 12 priorities, out of it regrets that “only three have been fulfilled” so far.

Alignment with CFSP: ALDE regrets that Georgia’s alignment rate with EU’s CFSP decisions and declarations “has gone from a low 44% last year to only 31% so far this year” and calls on the Georgina government on ruling GD party to “fully comply with EU’s SFSP decisions and declarations”;

National Bank of Georgia: the resolution regrets that the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) violated international financial sanctions by changing its rules to shield the former Prosecutor General, US-sanctioned Otar Partskhaladze. ALDE calls on the government and the ruling party “Georgian Dream” (GD) to “comply with the international sanctions against Russia”;

Physical Violence against Opposition: ALDE regrets that “the facts of physical violence against opposition leaders and their supporters have been intensified” and calls on the Government and GD to stop violence against the opposition leaders and activists;

Law on Assemblies and Demonstrations: in the resolution, new amendments in the law are assessed as “restrictive,” which limit the freedom of expression and assembly. ALDE calls on the ruling party to revoke the amendments;

Recommendations of Venice Commission: ALDE regrets that Georgia has neglected the recommendations of Venice Commission about comprehensive judicial reform;

SSSG and USAID: the resolution regrets that the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG), together with the members of GD, “accused USAID, Ukrainian government and international donor organizations of ‘inspiring riots’ in the country and financing “revolutionary scenarios.”

Ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili: in the resolution, the government and the GD are called on to manage the humanitarian transfer of Georgia’s ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, whose health condition has not improved.

Government Propaganda: ALDE points to the anti-Western and anti-Ukrainian propaganda of the Government and the GD, and calls on them to stop it.

ALDE party Council took place in Bucharest, Romania. The urgent resolution was initiated by Georgia, Netherlands and Germany.

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe/ALDE is a political family promoting liberal values and European integration. It unites 70 member parties across the EU, as well as more than a thousand individual members.

