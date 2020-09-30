Reports: Gali Georgian Burns Abkhaz Flag; Abkhaz Call for Severe Punishment

According to media reports of September 30, a young ethnic Georgian man from Gali district of Abkhazia has burned the Abkhaz flag, while the celebrations of “victory and independence day” in the occupied region.

In a video widely shared among Abkhaz social media users, the young man apologizes to those offended by his action. Explaining his gesture, the man says he took the action as September 30 marks the day of separation between the Abkhaz and Georgians.

“I did it deliberately… […].. this is so that there is no separation [between Abkhaz and Georgians], … so that we are friendly to each other, that’s why I did it,” young man notes in a video, adding that “I beg everyone so that we [Abkhaz and Georgians] are brothers. That’s why I did it.”

The video about the alleged flag burn was decried by the Abkhaz Facebook users, with many calling for the Georgian’s expulsion from the region with others going as far as to demand shooting or burning him down for his action.

September 30, the day when Georgian Government forces withdrew from Abkhazia in 1993 after the 13-months-long armed conflict, the Kremlin-backed region marks as the day of victory and “independence.”

Despite the ethnic cleansing of around 300,000 persons – mostly ethnic Georgians – from Abkhazia after the armed conflict in 1993, the Georgians still make the second largest ethnic group in the region. According to statistical data available in Sokhumi, as of 2020, the region’s population stood at 245,424, of which the Abkhaz make the largest group with 125,974 (51%), followed by Georgians (including Megrelians) with 46,905 (19%), Armenians – 41, 870 (17%) and Russians – 22, 468 (9%). Over 30,000 persons – with their absolute majority being ethnic Georgians – live in the Abkhaz-controlled Gali district.