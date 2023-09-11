OSCE Group of Friends of Georgia Joint Statement on 15th Anniversary of Russian Invasion

In a joint statement to the OSCE on the 15th anniversary of 2008 Russia-Georgia war and delivered by Ambassador Holland, on behalf of the OSCE Group of Friends of Georgia, including Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, the Group of Friends reaffirmed its unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders.

The statement expressed deep concern at the continued occupation of Georgia’s regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali by Russian forces. It emphasized the importance of resolving the conflict peacefully, in accordance with international law, including the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act.

The Group of Friends condemned Russia’s military aggression in 2008 as a blatant violation of international law. It expressed concern about Russia’s hybrid tactics and ongoing military presence in Georgia’s Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions, as well as airspace violations, adding: “We also reiterate our condemnation of Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine”.

The Group of Friends welcomed Georgia’s compliance with the EU-brokered ceasefire agreement of August 12, 2008, and called on Russia to fulfill its obligation to withdraw its forces to pre-conflict positions. “We call upon Russia to reverse its recognition of the so-called independence of Georgia’s Abkhazia and South Ossetia regions and to ensure safe and dignified return of all internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees to their homes in a manner consistent with applicable international law” reads the statement.

The Group expressed concerns over the continued barbed wire fences erection and closure of crossing points in the Tskhinvali region and urged for the reopening of all crossing points with Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali regions for Georgian citizens, as well as “deep concern” by continued arbitrary detentions along the occupation line. The statement said: “We, call for the immediate and unconditional release of Irakli Bebua, Kristine Takalandze, Asmat Tavadze, and all those under arbitrary detention”.

The statement supports the Geneva International Discussions “as the only format with the Russian Federation to address the implementation of the EU-mediated ceasefire agreement, as well as the security, human rights, and humanitarian challenges stemming from unresolved Russia – Georgia conflict”. The Group of Friends emphasizes the need for progress on core issues such as the non-use of force, international security arrangements, and the safe return of internally displaced persons and refugees.

The statement expressed concern over the suspension of the Gali Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism and called for its resumption without delay,stressing the crucial role of the IPRMs in preventing the escalation of conflict and ensuring the safety of people in the region.

The statement also welcomed Georgia’s efforts in developing a comprehensive “State Strategy for de-occupation and peaceful conflict resolution” and its peace initiatives, including the “A Step to a Better Future” and “A peace fund for a better future.”

The statement noted the January 2021 judgment of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) that found that Russia has exercised effective control over Georgia’s regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia following the ceasefire agreement, including through its military presence. The statement also recalled the April, 2023 ECHR decision, which ordered the Russian Federation to pay up to 130 million euros in favor of Georgian citizens affected by the conflict and called on the Russian Federation to fully comply with these judgments.

