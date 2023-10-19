The de-facto head of the “Foreign Intelligence Service” of occupied Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, Alexey Varziev, stated in an interview with the local news agency that “Georgia does not intend to give up its revanchist ideas of returning the territories” which is evidenced, according to him by “complete unwillingness” of Georgia to sign the non-use of force agreement.

Varziev highlighted the intensification of “provocative activities of anti-Ossetian and anti-Russian forces” within Georgia, which he attributed to the influence of Western countries. “Despite the peace-loving rhetoric of official Tbilisi, which at the current stage maintains a fairly balanced position based on avoiding confrontation in relations with the Russian Federation, there is an increase in revanchist sentiments in Georgian society, which are actively fueled by Western countries,” – he said.

He added: “Moreover, there is growing unconcealed pressure from Washington and Brussels on the Georgian leadership. The goal is obvious – to force Tbilisi to open a “second front” against Russia on the territory of South Ossetia.”

Varziev stated that to achieve this goal the United States and its allies are relying on members of “Georgian nationalist and neo-fascist organizations who participated in the hostilities in Ukraine and have returned to Georgia”. “Thus, in particular, the leadership of the military formations “Georgian National Legion” and “Caucasian Legion” openly declare through social networks on the Internet that the next stage of the fight against Russia will soon be the restoration of the territorial integrity of Georgia,” he noted.

Varziev also noted that the Georgian government does not seem fully convinced that military action would lead to the expected result – “namely the return of the territories of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. A sane part of the Georgian public is also of the same opinion.”

Ruling Georgian Dream party representatives have on many occasions blamed opposition, Ukraine’s government, and Georgia’s Western partners for attempts to open “second front“. This rhetoric was condemned by both the opposition and Georgia’s Western partners, who called it “misinformation”.

Colonel Alexei Varziev of the FSB reserve of Russia was appointed as the head of the “intelligence” of the occupied Tskhinvali region in 2017.

