Karasin: Russia Does Everything Possible so China and India Recognize Abkhazia and South Ossetia

Grigory Karasin, the Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs said that Russia is doing “everything possible” to move towards the recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia by China, India, and other countries.

He announced that while visiting the occupied Tskhinvali region to participate in events dedicated to the 15th anniversary of its recognition by the Russian Federation.

“You know that the Russian Federation is doing everything possible at all levels and in all its contacts – including with China and India and other countries – to move forward towards recognizing both the Republic of South Ossetia and the Republic of Abkhazia. This is not an easy issue, because there is another side that is pressing – I mean the collective West, the United States, which is pressing in the opposite direction,”- he said.

The senator expressed confidence that recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia will happen sooner or later.

The independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia was recognized by the Russian Federation after the August 2008 war. Moscow has been exerting sizable diplomatic efforts to coerce or cajole countries around the globe to follow suit. To date, the de facto independence of the republics of South Ossetia and Abkhazia has been recognized also by Syria, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Nauru.

Notably, Grigory Karasin is a participant from the Russian Federation in the so-called Abashidze-Karasin format, launched in December 2012 by the Georgian Dream government to address issues related to trade, economic, humanitarian and cultural aspects of bilateral relations – issues on which both Tbilisi and Moscow said it was possible to make progress. The launch of a direct dialogue with Russia, while it is still occupying Georgian territories, has often been criticized by the opposition. The format, which envisages one-on-one meetings between Grigory Karasin and Zurab Abashidze has been criticized, among other things, for its lack of transparency and accountability.

