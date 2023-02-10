U.S. Ambassador Discusses Key Issues in Georgia

U.S. Ambassador Kelly Degnan sat down with Interpressnews on February 9 to discuss key issues, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, Georgia’s compliance with international sanctions against Russia, the ruling party’s rhetoric on attempts to open a second front in Georgia, the resumption of flights between Russia and Georgia, the implementation of the European Commission’s recommendations, Mikheil Saakashvili’s health, and media restrictions imposed by the Parliament.

War in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia

Speaking about the war in Ukraine, Ambassador Degnan noted that Georgia’s partners “have been understanding and sensitive from the beginning that Georgia is in a sensitive situation” with 20% of its territory occupied by Russia. She emphasized that the humanitarian assistance provided to Ukraine by the Georgian people and government “has been very important.”

The Ambassador also noted that Georgia has complied with international financial sanctions imposed on Russia since the very beginning and “we do not have any evidence that they are not complying with sanctions.” She also focused on the goods that “are flowing across all of our borders,” saying that nobody can say with a hundred percent certainty, but “I think what we have seen over the decades in our work with the Customs Service and the Border Police is that they are trained, they are equipped, they know what they are doing, and they are doing the best job they can under the circumstances.”

Regarding the war in Ukraine, Ambassador Degnan again responded to the ruling party’s statements about the attempts to open a second front in Georgia, stressing that the Georgian government knows very well that Western partners have never pressured Georgia to join the war and that they have only discussed what Georgia is willing to provide. “We have never pressured the Georgian government to impose bilateral sanctions or to do anything else.”

She emphasized that this “disinformation” is driven by those who seek to confuse Georgians, further divide the country, and undermine the longstanding partnership between Georgia and the United States. “We want to help Georgia protect its identity, just as we are trying to help Ukraine,” the Ambassador added.

Resumption of flights with Russia

Speaking about the possible resumption of flights between Georgia and Russia, Ambassador Degnan said that Russia is “a pariah state. No one is looking to get closer to Russia right now.” She noted that Georgia has spent years trying to reduce its dependence on Russia and has made good progress.

The Ambassador also stated that the United States has been working, along with other friends of Georgia, to help the country reduce its dependence on a country like Russia “that only uses it to keep you weak, to keep you dependent, and to leverage that over you when they need to or want to. That is not a position that Georgia wants to be in, or any other country wants to be in.”

EC’s recommendations

Speaking about the European Commission’s 12 recommendations for Georgia’s European candidate status, Ambassador Degnan emphasized that this task came from the Georgian people, who “have made it very clear that their choice is a European future.” She noted that leaders should be working intensively on the reforms, because it will bring “tremendous benefits” to everyone.

The Ambassador said that the people of Georgia for decades, if not centuries, have been working toward a European future, toward integration into this European family and some progress has been made, but “we have heard from the European Union representatives themselves that there is more work to do.”

She also noted that “this is not just a process of box ticking”, but this is a process of showing to the European member states and to the people of Georgia that this government and Georgia’s leaders are committed to Georgia’s democratic reforms, strong democracy and democratic institutions. “That’s what the member states are looking for,” she added.

Mikheil Saakashvili’s health

Speaking about ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili’s health, the Ambassador noted that the United States is watching Saakashvili’s health very closely, adding that the U.S. government is concerned, especially “when we see statements and assessments by the Public Defender’s Office and others who have indicated there has been a deterioration in his condition.”

She reiterated that it is the government’s responsibility to ensure that Saakashvili receives the care that he needs. She urged the Georgian government to take all necessary steps to ensure that his human rights are respected and that his health is taken care of.

Regarding the court‘s decision not to release Saakashvili, Ambassador Degnan said that she has not seen the judge’s decision yet and therefore finds it difficult to assess it. But “I think people were expecting more deliberation before a ruling was issued.”

New rules of conduct for media in legislature

Speaking about the new rules of conduct for the media, Ambassador Degnan stressed that it is important how these rules will be implemented. She noted that an accreditation process for journalists can sometimes be very useful if it is not used for censorship.

“Let’s see what the Speaker has in mind. Let’s see if this regulation is implemented in a way that allows for a robust media,” the Ambassador added.

