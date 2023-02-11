PM Speaks of Attempts ‘to Open Second Front’, Slams UNM

Speaking to reporters on February 11, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili again focused on the attempts “to open the second front” in Georgia and criticized the United National Movement for holding protest rallies across the country.

“Attempts to open a second front”

Regarding the war in Ukraine, PM Garibashvili noted that the current government has managed to avoid “the greatest danger.” Despite numerous explanations by international partners that they never tried to drag Georgia into the war, the PM reiterated that “unfortunately, attempts are still being made to transfer the Ukrainian war to our country.”

“We have heard direct statements from the Ukrainian officials that their goal is to open the second front,” PM Garibashvili said, adding that “sending ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili to Georgia and a lot of provocations that still continue, served this purpose.”

The Prime Minister wished the “friendly Ukrainian people” that the war would soon end and that they would regain their territories. However, added he “since the beginning of the war, 20% of Ukrainian territory has been occupied, tens of thousands of people have died and the country has suffered a loss of hundreds of billions of USD.”

“In addition to the military, both sides have suffered enormous losses, civilian infrastructure has been damaged, citizens, children have died. Nothing can restore this damage, this loss, this pain,” the PM told reporters, adding that nothing is being done to stop the war and return to the negotiating table, which is “alarming.”

He also said that because of the war in Ukraine, the situation in the world and throughout the region “has become more unpredictable.” “So, I want to tell you that our main task is, was and will be to protect the interests of our people, the national interests of our country. We will make only those decisions that are necessary for our country and our people,” PM Garibashvili added.

Criticism of the UNM party

PM Garibashvili slammed the United National Movement for holding protest rallies in solidarity with ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili, saying that “this radical-extremist party has turned into a comical organization.” “All the feeble attempts show that it is an absolutely bankrupt, discredited and marginalized radical force,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that he was not interested either in the party’s rallies or their “meaningless statements.” “We should do the main thing – we should serve our country, our people and we should do what our country needs.”

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)