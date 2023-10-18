TI Georgia Urges MPs Not to Support President’s Impeachment, Calling it “Sabotage”

On October 18, Transparency International – Georgia released a statement saying that the impeachment proceedings initiated by the ruling Georgian Dream party “directly harm the most important process of Georgia’s European integration, all the more so in the conditions when the country is waiting for the European Commission’s report on the granting of the status of an EU candidate country.”

The watchdog notes that it is known to the public, including European partners, that President Salome Zurabishvili’s visits served the purpose of the country’s European integration. The organization stresses: “The impeachment process can be perceived as an attempt to sabotage this process, especially in conditions where the ruling power has seized almost all state institutions and exercises full control over them”.

The statement calls on members of Parliament “to act in accordance with the national interests of the country and the people, not to support the decision to impeach the President and not to jeopardize the current process of obtaining EU candidate status”.

On September 12, 80 deputies filed a complaint with the Constitutional Court regarding the impeachment of the President of Georgia.

On October 16, the Constitutional Court of Georgia ruled that President Salome Zurabishvili had violated the Constitution. The Court determines that the President breached the country’s Constitution by making working visits to Europe without the Government’s approval.

The impeachment session is taking place in Parliament today, on October 18.

