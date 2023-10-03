The Constitutional Court in Session over President’s Impeachment

Georgia’s President Salome Zurabishvili’s impeachment hearing is underway at the Constitutional Court. The subject of discussion at the court session is the violation by the President of Georgia of Article 52 Paragraph A of the Constitution of Georgia, which stipulates that the President of Georgia may exercise representative powers in foreign relations and negotiate with other states and international organizations only with the consent of the Government.

The case is precedent-setting: it is the first time that the Constitutional Court of Georgia is considering the issue of impeachment within its jurisdiction.

The President is represented by Tamar Chugoshvili, a former member of parliament from the Georgian Dream list, and Maya Kopaleishvili, a former judge of the Constitutional Court.

Five MPs from “Georgian Dream” are present at the hearing, including the chairman of the party, Irakli Kobakhidze, as well as Mikheil Sarjveladze, Anri Okhanashvili, Tengiz Sharmanashvili and Giorgi Kakhiani.

At the beginning of the session, the Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Georgia, Merab Turava, expressed his dissatisfaction with the fact that the President was not present at the session and asked her representatives whether this meant that the President was showing disrespect to the Constitutional Court since she has no difficulty in moving and could have physically attended the session.

According to him, If the court is dissatisfied, it can make a decision regarding the mandatory presence of the president at the hearing, since the representatives may only know the legal side and not the factual details of the case as the president would.

According to the position of the representatives of the President, a decision on her mandatory attendance will politicize the process. “This is in no way an expression of disrespect on the part of the president, it should not be interpreted in this way, this is how the parliament interprets it, although I think that the Constitutional Court should not interpret it in this way. The president is acting in accordance with the law,” Chugoshvili noted.

According to Irakli Kobakhidze, he would like the President to have a different attitude towards the Constitutional Court (i.e. to attend its sessions) and towards the Constitution of Georgia. “This is not a political statement, this is my position as a lawyer, as a public official, and I am expressing this position on behalf of the 80 members of Parliament elected by the people” he added.

According to Kobakhidze, “It’s a very simple case – the visit required consent, she didn’t get that consent, she went anyway, so the constitution was violated”.

Kobakhidze pointed out that the president herself recognized the unconstitutionality of the visits. In particular, she herself asked for permission for the visits. She thus was aware that the relevant visits required permission.

Kobakhidze also believes that since the visits were not financed from the budget and Zurabishvili went abroad with private funds, “this was a direct recognition that the visits were illegitimate and therefore she had to spend money not from the budget but from her own pocket. Otherwise, if she had spent money from the budget, in addition to violating the Constitution, this would also be a criminal offense, because according to the legislation, this is a non-targeted expenditure”.

Kobakhidze added that in the last two years, the president has asked the government 38 times for permission to visit abroad. Among them, before the European Commission’s decision on Georgia’s candidate status in 2022, she held meetings in Europe with the government’s approval, “which did not bring any results”. According to him, the President asked the government for permission to attend the funeral of the Queen of Great Britain and the coronation of the King, “i.e. even visits with less political content require approval, and the President is aware of this”.

He also said that the executive power is only the exclusive power of the government and it should be separated from the powers of the president. Also, with the new version of the constitution, the president is no longer the highest representative in foreign relations and she is just a representative.

The representatives of the President argued that the President did not exercise her representative authority in accordance with Article 52 of the Constitution, but performed her role in foreign relations in accordance with the third paragraph of Article 49 of the Constitution of Georgia, which stipulates “The President of Georgia shall represent Georgia in foreign relations”.

Kopaleishvili pointed out that the responsibility of the Court is very great because it can become a weapon of the political battle of the majority of the Parliament against the President of Georgia because the content of the current impeachment against the President is clearly political, it has no constitutional or legal grounds. “We are all convinced that the petition submitted by the political majority of the Parliament is unfounded, does not meet the requirements for impeachment established by the Organic Law on the Constitutional Court of Georgia, and despite my respect for you, dear Court, I must inform you that the petition should not have been accepted for consideration,” Kopaleishvili added.

Tamar Chugoshvili emphasized that the deputies of the GD do not consider it a violation of the Constitution for the head of state to meet with the heads of other countries or with high-ranking officials in the country. “There are a number of relations that do not constitute the exercise of the representative powers established in Article 52, but imply diplomatic relations, and we must distinguish this, it will be very important for this case. The President carries out a series of relations which, in essence, do not require an agreement with the government. At no stage has it become controversial, among them, by the government of Georgia”. According to her, it is not clear why GD links the definition of Article 52 with the departure of the president abroad, or why it focuses on geography.

Chugoshvili added that the reception, greeting, and taking photos on the background of flags by the host country in accordance with the rules of the protocol cannot be used as proof of the exercise of representative powers. The status of the President of Georgia, regardless of whether she exercises her powers within the framework of Article 49 or 52 of the Constitution, is unchanged. She is the President of Georgia and therefore following the protocol is an expression of respect.

