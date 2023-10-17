Special Investigation Service Investigates 139 Alleged Crimes Since Inception

The Special Investigative Service, which was granted expanded powers on March 1, 2022, said that since its establishment, the Service has implicated 139 people and initiated criminal proceedings against them.

Out of the 139 exposed individuals, 62 were law enforcement officers who have faced criminal charges for their alleged involvement in ill-treatment and violence. 65 persons were exposed for crimes against privacy and human rights and freedoms, and 12 persons for crimes against journalists.

In addition to cases of violence, torture and ill-treatment committed by public officials, the Service also investigates crimes related to violation of citizens’ privacy , illegal interference in the professional activities of journalists and violations of human rights and freedoms.

The precursor of the agency – the State Inspector Service was established in 2019 as part of the Association Agreement between Georgia and the European Union. However, on March 1, 2022, despite criticism from the opposition, civil society, international partners, and the Public Defender, the Georgian Dream party abolished the State Inspector Service and replaced it with the Special Investigation Service.

