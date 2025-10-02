State Security Service Employee Found Dead in Adjara

An employee of the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) was found dead in Chakvi, western Adjara region, the agency confirmed to Civil.ge after media reports.

“An investigation is underway, and at this stage, there is only one version – suicide. This is confirmed by various pieces of evidence,” the SSSG told Civil.ge on October 2, adding, “We will refrain from giving further details in the interests of the investigation and the family.”

The local online outlet Batumelebi reported that the man was found dead from a gunshot. According to the Interior Ministry, the investigation has been launched under Article 115 of the Georgian Criminal Code, which covers incitement to suicide.





