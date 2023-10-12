Opposition Parties Launch New Whistleblowing Project

On October 12, the political parties “Girchi – More Freedom” and “Droa,” along with other opposition political parties, media, and non-governmental organizations, launched a joint project Mona.ge (Mona – მონა – is a Georgian word which means slave). This project aims to publicly identify individuals in Georgia who are supporting the Russian regime, which the founders believe the current Georgian government is transitioning towards.

The project includes a bilingual website and a corresponding Facebook page for daily publication of information about these exposed individuals. A special council, comprising of representatives from various sectors, will decide on specific exposures. The information will be shared through weekly briefings and will be also sent to diplomatic missions and immigration services of Western countries in Georgia monthly.

In the comments made to the media, the leader of “Droa”, Elene Khoshtaria stated: “The Russian system needs a systematic and systemic counteraction… the creation of a systemic whistleblowing mechanism. The creation of this reporting mechanism is what the mona.ge website is all about.”

For his part, the leader of the “Girchi – More Freedom”, Zurab Japaridze said: “We will leave everyone’s names and surnames for posterity and preserve them forever, and future generations will know who stood in the way at the critical moment for the country, when we had a serious chance to move very quickly towards Europe and NATO”.

The aims of mona.ge

The website, which was created as one of the elements of the project, identifies the individuals who engage in various activities, including surveillance, electoral manipulation, intimidation, providing false testimony, and more.

The project has three main aims:

To publicly reveal the identities of those serving the Russian regime in Georgia;; To preserve the identities of these exposed individuals in digital form so that future generations will know who supported Russian interests during a crucial period in Georgia’s history; Prevent listed individuals and their family members from seeking asylum in Western countries.

The project targets a wide range of individuals, including state security employees, police officers involved in arresting demonstrators, those involved in political persecution, judges, organizers of violent groups, individuals involved in disinformation campaigns, media personnel promoting anti-Western propaganda or violence, and business owners financing the Russian regime through corrupt government officials.

