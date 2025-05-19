Photo Story | “We Are Watching You!”

On Sunday afternoon, May 18, crowds marched in protest through Tbilisi’s Saburtalo district, stopping at the offices of the Special Investigation Service (SIS) and the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG). The march came on the 172nd consecutive day of Georgia’s anti-regime resistance movement.

The protest activity was part of the weekend afternoon marches that have been taking place for a month now in different parts of the capital. The marches are organized by the Unity platform, which unites civic activist groups.

The march reiterated the key demand for the resignation of the Georgian Dream government. Participants also protested abuses by the authorities, including the SSSG’s controversial surveillance practices and the SIS’s failure to address multiple human rights violations by the police. Activists expressed their protest by releasing dark smoke at the offices of state agencies. They also set off fireworks before moving into the metro at the end of the march. In what has become routine, the protest ended on Tbilisi’s Rustaveli Avenue.

The march attracted the support of local residents again, some of whom displayed Georgian and EU flags in solidarity. However, in one hostile incident, eggs were thrown from a residential building, hitting activists and media workers.

