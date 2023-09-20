 Placeholder canvas
Ukrainian MFA building in downtown Kyiv. September 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge
News

Ukraine MFA Spokesperson Refutes SSSG Allegations

Oleg Nikolenko, the Spokesperson for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, responded to the allegations made by Georgia’s State Security Service (SSSG) regarding Ukraine’s alleged role in orchestrating “destabilization and civil unrest” in Georgia. The Ukrainian official denies any such involvement.

“We have taken note of the statements of representatives of the Georgian security forces about the Ukrainian side’s alleged involvement in the preparation of a coup in Georgia. This information is not true. The current Georgian government is once again trying to demonize Ukraine in order to resolve its domestic political issues. The Ukrainian state has not interfered, is not interfering, and does not plan to interfere in Georgia’s internal affairs,” Nikolenko wrote.

