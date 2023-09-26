President Zurabishvili Continues Her European Tour

President Zurabishvili continues her series of visits to European leaders to persuade them to grant Georgia EU candidate status by the end of the year. On September 25, in Tallinn, Estonia, she met with President Alar Karis.

The meeting with the Estonian President centered on Georgia’s European aspirations. President Karis shared his support in a social media post, stating: “Estonia wants Georgia to succeed on its reform path towards the European Union, and we are ready to support Georgia with our experience. The coming weeks will be important in Georgia’s journey towards EU candidate status and in meeting the criteria set by the European Commission. Georgia must show its determination at all levels, in words but above all in deeds”.

Had a great meeting with President of #Georgia @Zourabichvili_S ! #Estonia is firmly committed to supporting Georgia’s territorial integrity and Euro-Atlantic integration. We’re rooting for Georgia’s success on its #EU path! 🇬🇪🤝🇪🇪 pic.twitter.com/4V2VcH5a83 — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) September 25, 2023

President Zurabishvili’s agenda further includes meetings with President Edgars Rinkēvičs of Latvia on September 26 and President Gitanas Nausėda of Lithuania on September 27.

President Salome Zurabishvili initiated her European tour in September this year, engaging in discussions with European Council President Charles Michel, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and French President Emmanuel Macron. The Georgian government has expressed disapproval of these visits, with GD Chair Irakli Kobakhidze announcing impeachment procedures against the President. Georgian Dream MPs argue that the President has overstepped her constitutional authority by conducting foreign visits without government consent, alleging a violation of Article 52 of the Constitution. Nonetheless, Salome Zurabishvili has affirmed her dedication to continue visits to advance Georgia’s European Union membership.

