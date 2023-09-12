Salome Zurabishvili/ Facebook
President Zurabishvili Meets with EU Ambassadors

President Salome Zurabishvili today met with the Ambassadors of the EU Member States accredited to Georgia at the Atoneli residence. The head of the EU delegation to Georgia, Paweł Herczyński, also attended the meeting. The participant in the meeting did not comment before or after the meeting, but the meeting was reportedly devoted to Georgia’s EU candidate status.

The meeting reportedly also touched upon the GD intention to impeach the President.

The President has also been consulting with the opposition representatives on the issue of securing Georgia’s EU candidacy.

